Chittenden County Roadword

Williston

The Route 2A safety improvement project between Bittersweet Lane and the Winooski River Bridge includes work at Bittersweet Circle Monday through Wednesday and at Eastview Circle Wednesday through Friday. Traffic control will be present allowing for one lane of alternating traffic during the week. This project will be completed in mid-August of 2019. More information is available at http://countonitinc.com/category/rte-2a-improve/

Burlington

Work on water lines will impact traffic on Flynn Avenue from Shelburne Road to 255 Flynn Avenue through October, and on Church Street from Maple Street to Adams Street through September.

St. Paul Street is closed to all traffic between Main and Maple streets through mid-November for road repaving, sidewalk reconstruction and work on stormwater infrastructure and utilities. It is open to pedestrians and all businesses remain open. For more information on this reconstruction project, visit https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/GreatStreetsSP

Motorists should be aware that the Pearl Street travel lanes are reconfigured between Battery Street and North Champlain Street as part of a 6-week trial ending Oct. 5.

Burlington/Winooski

Work on the Winooski River Bridge may cause lane closures and delays at the bridge and the circulator through October.

Essex/Jericho/Richmond

Road construction on Route 117 from where the state highway begins in Essex to the intersection with Route 2 in Richmond will cause traffic delays due to alternating one lane travel during construction times. On Saturday and Monday through Friday, there will be continued paving from Sand Hill Road proceeding west to Tiffany lane, culvert work from the Essex/Jericho town line to the US Route 2 intersection, structure work within the VT-289 intersections, and shoulder work from Tiffany Lane to the Essex/Jericho town line. On Thursday and Friday, there will also be guardrail work from Tiffany Lane to the Essex/Jericho town line. Commuting motorists should seek alternate routes. Motorists should expect lane closures, traffic delays and rough roadway surfaces. For more information and updates, visit http://countonitinc.com/category/essex-jericho-richmond-vt-route-117/

South Burlington

Beginning Monday, Sept. 24, Farrell Street will be closed to thru traffic from just north of the driveways into the jail and the shopping plaza across the street to Eastwood Drive. During this time, the jail and shopping plaza can be accessed directly off Farrell Street from the Swift Street side. Access for local traffic to businesses will be allowed and controlled by traffic flaggers. This closure is through Oct. 26.