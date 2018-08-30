Chittenden County Road Work

By

For the week ending Sept. 1.

South Burlington

Water and sewer work at the corner of Swift and Farrell streets will reduce traffic to one lane with traffic control present. Motorists can expect minor delays through October.

Market Street is closed to through traffic for the remainder of the construction season.

Burlington/Winooski

Work on the Winooski River Bridge may cause lane closures and delays at the bridge and the circulator (roundabout) through October.

Burlington

Work on water lines will impact traffic on the following streets: Maple Street from South Willard to South Prospect through the beginning of September, Allen Street through the beginning of September, Flynn Avenue from Shelburne Road to 255 Flynn Avenue through October, Birch Court and Cayuga Court through early September, Church Street from Maple Street to Adams Street through September, and Ethan Allen Parkway, Colchester Avenue and Latham Court through the end of August.

St. Paul Street will be closed to all traffic between Main and Maple streets through mid-November for road repaving, sidewalk reconstruction and work on stormwater infrastructure and utilities. It is open to pedestrians and all businesses remain open.

Charlotte

Work on the Route 7 paving project from the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte town line north to the Ferry Road intersection will cause minor traffic delays with traffic control present.

Colchester

Work on the Routes 7/2 and 2A intersection improvement projects will reduce travel to one lane after 8:30 a.m. at various sections of the project area.

Essex/Jericho/Richmond

Road construction on Route 117 from where the state highway begins in Essex to the intersection with Route 2 in Richmond will cause traffic delays due to alternating one-lane travel during construction times. Motorists should expect lane closures, traffic delays and rough roadway surfaces.

Jericho

Road and sidewalk construction on Route 15 at the intersections with River Road, Dickenson Road and Raceway Road will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 27. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times, and flaggers will be present to assist with traffic flow from side streets and businesses during the construction.

Motorists should also be aware of occasional work on Route 15 at the intersection with Browns Trace Road through mid-October.

Countywide

Motorists should be alert for street sweeping, mowing, pot hole patching and guardrail repair on Interstate 89 and state roads.