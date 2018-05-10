Chittenden County Road Work

By

Williston

Traffic signal work on Route 2 will occur at the intersections with North Brownell Road and Blair Park/Harvest Lane between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., weather permitting. Two-way travel will be maintained during peak travel hours, but if necessary, traffic control will be present to allow for one lane of alternating traffic from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Final completion of this road construction project is estimated to be mid-July.

Essex

Lane widening on Route 2A at the intersection of the end of the Circ and Susie Wilson Road will cause limited lane closures and minor delays through July 4.

Jericho

Road widening and ditch work at the intersection of Route 15 and Browns Trace Road will cause occasional lane closures with minor traffic delays. Traffic control will be present.

Burlington

Motorists should be aware of paving on Pine Street between Kilburn and Flynn avenues. Traffic control will be present allowing for alternating one-way travel. This project should be completed in mid-July.

Work on water lines will impact traffic on the following streets: Pine Street between Main and Maple with travel reduced to one way northbound until June; Maple Street between Battery and Pine closing Maple Street to thru traffic until the end of May; and Colchester Avenue at Barrett Street with no parking in this area through July.

Interstate 89 between Exits 12 and 13

Work on the culvert replacement project will take place Sunday, 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. with one-lane traffic at night to accommodate truck access. During the day, work will occur mostly in the medians with two lanes open. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph through the work zone. Motorists should also be aware of the construction of a new U-Turn ramp near the southern culvert.

Interstate 89 between Exits 17 and 18

Work to replace a culvert between exits 17 and 18 in Georgia will reduce traffic to one lane southbound between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and then northbound between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph in the area. There is intermittent one-lane travel on Old Stage Road near the access to the construction site.Countywide

Motorists should be alert for drop inlet cleaning, street sweeping, litter pick up and guardrail work on the interstate and state roads.