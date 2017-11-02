Chittenden County Road Work

By

Reported by the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.

Williston/South Burlington

Work on the Route 2/2A rehabilitation project this week includes daytime sign work Monday through Friday, nighttime shoulder work and general cleanup work. This should have little impact on traffic. For project information and updates, visit countonitinc.com/so-burlington-williston-rts-22a/.

South Burlington

Motorists should be aware of workers doing landscaping and general cleanup work on Hinesburg Road at Potash Brook. For project information and updates, visit countonitinc.com/vt-116hinesburg-road-culvert-replacement/.

Essex Junction

There will be occasional daytime line striping and general cleanup work throughout the project limits (Routes 2A, 15 and 117 near the Five Corners) this week. Motorists should expect delays.

Burlington

Motorists should be aware of paving activities on King Street during the week. There will also be curb work on South Prospect Street between Burlington Country Club Road and UVM Davis Road, and sidewalk replacement on Gosse Court and Brooke Drive.

Waterline work will impact the following streets, causing detours or lane closures: Ethan Allen Parkway between Lopes Avenue and James Avenue through the first week in November; and Ferguson Ave from Pine Street to Shelburne Road through mid-November.

Charlotte

Work this week on the Route 7 paving project from the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte town line north to the Ferry Road intersection will cause short traffic delays. The work includes installation of shoulder gravel, landscape planting and general cleanup. Final line striping is scheduled for Friday.

Colchester

Road construction on Routes 7/2, 2A and 127 intersection project will include grading on Route 2A and installation of curb near Bay Road and Route 7. Paving may also begin. Motorists should expect delays, particularly during peak travel hours, due to alternating one-way travel.

Interstate 89 between Exits 12 and 13

Work on the culvert replacement project this week will cause very minor interruption to travel on I-89. Mid-week, there will be brief rolling road blocks to enable cement trucks to safely access the median area. At night, there will be one-lane travel southbound and northbound on I-89. The speed limit has been reduced to 55 miles per hour. This project will be completed by the end of the 2017 season. For project information and updates, visit: i89sbgculverts.vtransprojects.vermont.gov/

Interstate 89 between Exits 17 and 18 southbound

Work to replace a culvert between exits 17 and 18 in Georgia may cause one-lane travel southbound at times, but there will be no lane closures during peak travel hours. The speed limit has been reduced to 55 in these areas. The projected will be completed by the end of the 2017 season.

Interstate 89 between Exits 12 and 17

Motorists should be aware of increased traffic enforcement as part of VTrans’ Operation Safety Corridor program to reduce speeding, distracted, aggressive and impaired driving, and to increase seatbelt use.