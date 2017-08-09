Champlain Valley fields winners at state track meet

August 12, 2017
Williston Vermont News and Events
Champlain Valley’s Jaden Griffith-Gomez competes July 29 in the boys 11-12-year-old 200-meter race at the annual Vermont Recreation and Parks Association’s youth state track meet.
The Champlain Valley boys 11-12-year-old 4×100-meter relay team, from left, Hayden Berard, Jaden Griffith-Gomez, Max Zinner and Jacob Bose.
