Catch-and-release season continues through mid-June

Vermont’s catch-and-release bass fishing season began in mid-April and runs through mid-June, when Vermont’s traditional bass season opens.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has a listing of fishing spots and regulations at vtfishandwildlife.com for anglers heading out to fish for bass during the spring catch-and-release season..

“The spring catch-and-release season is a really special time to be on the water in Vermont, and the fishing can be truly spectacular, combining warming weather, minimal boat traffic and feeding largemouth and smallmouth bass,” said Bernie Pientka.

During the catch-and-release season, all bass must be immediately released after being caught and only artificial lures may be used. The use of live bait is prohibited.