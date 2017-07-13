Camp scores 82 participants

July 17, 2017

July 13, 2017 By Observer Leave a Comment
Observer contributed photo The Champlain Valley Union girls basketball camp was well attended, with 82 participants.

Eighty-two girls in grades 4-9 competed at the Champlain Valley Union girls basketball camp June 26-30. Here are the individual winners.

Grades 4–6

Free throw champion: Elise Berger, Shelburne

Best defensive player: Kaitlyn Jovell, Williston

Go award: Joyce Yodishembo, Williston

Heart and Hustle award: Maddy McDade, Shelburne

Spirit award: Molly Sisson, St. George

All-Stars: Samara Ashooh, Shelburne; Elise Berger, Shelburne; Nuala Connolly, South Burlington; Ava Richling, Williston; Gretta White, Shelburne

Grades 7 – 9

Free throw champion: Madison Reagan, Williston

1-on-1 champion: Madison Reagan, Williston

Go award: Olivia Roberts, St. George

Best defensive player: Carolina Sicotte, Charlotte

Heart and Hustle award: Phoebe Dennison, Hinesburg

Spirit award: Charlotte Sisson, St. George

All-Stars: Shelby Companion, Hinesburg; Claudia Dornbierer, Shelburne; Shelby Hallock, St. George; Jade Leavitt, Hinesburg; Teya Oliver, Shelburne; Madison Reagan, Williston; Chloe Snipes, Williston

The Ultimate Counselor award went to Shannon Loiseau of Williston.

