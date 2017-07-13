Camp scores 82 participants

Eighty-two girls in grades 4-9 competed at the Champlain Valley Union girls basketball camp June 26-30. Here are the individual winners.
Grades 4–6
Free throw champion: Elise Berger, Shelburne
Best defensive player: Kaitlyn Jovell, Williston
Go award: Joyce Yodishembo, Williston
Heart and Hustle award: Maddy McDade, Shelburne
Spirit award: Molly Sisson, St. George
All-Stars: Samara Ashooh, Shelburne; Elise Berger, Shelburne; Nuala Connolly, South Burlington; Ava Richling, Williston; Gretta White, Shelburne
Grades 7 – 9
Free throw champion: Madison Reagan, Williston
1-on-1 champion: Madison Reagan, Williston
Go award: Olivia Roberts, St. George
Best defensive player: Carolina Sicotte, Charlotte
Heart and Hustle award: Phoebe Dennison, Hinesburg
Spirit award: Charlotte Sisson, St. George
All-Stars: Shelby Companion, Hinesburg; Claudia Dornbierer, Shelburne; Shelby Hallock, St. George; Jade Leavitt, Hinesburg; Teya Oliver, Shelburne; Madison Reagan, Williston; Chloe Snipes, Williston
The Ultimate Counselor award went to Shannon Loiseau of Williston.
