Build your own rain barrel

Early spring is the perfect time to start thinking about incorporating the use of a rain barrel to reduce harmful stormwater runoff and to re-use rainwater for lawn and landscaping needs. Join the Chittenden County Stream Team and the Colchester Conservation Commission for a “Build-A-Rain Barrel Workshop” at 5:30 p.m. April 17 at the Bayside Activity Center, 2 West Lakeshore Drive in Colchester.

At this workshop, participants will build their own rain barrel and learn how to properly install and maintain it at home. Water captured in rain barrels provides an additional source of water for lawns and gardens, as well as cleaning cars and tools. It also minimizes stormwater runoff.

To sign up for this event, contact Holly Kreiner at holly@winooskinrcd.org or call 802-288-8155 Ext. 104. The registration deadline is Monday, April 10 and participation is limited to 20 people. The cost is $30, which covers the cost of the rain barrel and hardware.