Buds & Roses says goodbye after 30 years

By Riley Jenson

Special to the Observer

Buds & Roses owners Sharon Niquette and her daughter Heather Hutchins are closing the Buds & Roses flower shop at the end of the month, citing a rise in online flower shopping.

“I’ve seen the business totally change,” Niquette said. “The internet has grown and impacted the flower business.”

The local floral shop, which opened in 1987 in the Taft Corners Shopping Area, is holding a liquidation sale through July 30.

Niquette worked for the previous Buds & Roses owner and began managing the store in 2006 before purchasing the store with her daughter in 2008. The two pair said they’ve noticed a particular decline in sales over the last few years as the store struggled to compete with “the convenience of the internet,” Niquette said.

Niquette has worked in floral shops and greenhouses for roughly 60 years. She relied on her industry experience to modernize and grow the shop. She and Hutchins expanded variety and selection during their ten years as owners.

While Niquette plans to retire, Hutchins plans to pursue a career in sociology.

Riley Jenson is a Champlain Valley Union High School graduate, a student at Endicott College and a Williston Observer intern.