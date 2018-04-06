Budget-friendly spring break getaways

Spring is the perfect time for a
vacation. Shake off the doldrums
of winter as you transition toward
fresh beginnings and warmer days.
One tip for planning a fun-filled trip
with nearly countless memories:
start your planning by deciding
what types of things you’d like to do
and experiences you’d like to enjoy.
For example, destinations like
Texas, which offers hundreds of
miles of coastline along the Texas
Gulf Coast, can be a perfect destination
for spring break travel for
all ages. Start looking forward to
a getaway to remember with these
ideas, perfect for family travel,
spring-breakers and everyone in
between.
See the sights. If you’re the exploring
type and want to mix some
education with your fun, plan your
journey around attractions like
museums and nature centers, where
you’ll find plenty to learn about the
local area. Look for experiences
you can’t find anyplace else, such
as a visit to a UNESCO World Heritage
site, which can offer a special
look at the past.
Make a splash. For water lovers
and more active types, a visit to the
seashore may be just the ticket. At
some locations, you can find all
sorts of adventures, like surfing,
kiteboarding, snorkeling, scuba
diving, parasailing, jet skiing, deep
sea fishing and more.
Pitch a tent. When you’re looking
to put the hustle and bustle of
the city aside, a camping trip is
the perfect way to reconnect with
nature and enjoy some peaceful
relaxation. Whether in Texas’s Hill
Country or on a beach, you can find
a variety of camping locations. For
example, the small beach town of
Port Aransas can provide a perfect
backdrop to an evening by the
campfire and a restful night under
the stars.
Explore the great outdoors.
Discovering new flora and fauna
is a delightful way to spend spring
break. National parks offer nearly
endless opportunities where you
can experience natural elements
teeming with life. These protected
destinations are the perfect places
for unique animal encounters, such
as birdwatching, with hundreds of
native species.
Go by land and sea. You can
create an eclectic trip with diverse
experiences by choosing a destination
that lets you enjoy activities on
both land and water. For example,
Galveston Island’s cruise ports offer
an array of activities that appeal
to travelers in transition, such as
harbor tours and an amusement
park pier, along with the island’s
ample supply of art galleries, entertainment
and architecture.
For more ideas and inspiration
to start planning your spring break
trip, visit TravelTexas.com.
Family Features
