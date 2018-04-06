Budget-friendly spring break getaways

By

Spring is the perfect time for a

vacation. Shake off the doldrums

of winter as you transition toward

fresh beginnings and warmer days.

One tip for planning a fun-filled trip

with nearly countless memories:

start your planning by deciding

what types of things you’d like to do

and experiences you’d like to enjoy.

For example, destinations like

Texas, which offers hundreds of

miles of coastline along the Texas

Gulf Coast, can be a perfect destination

for spring break travel for

all ages. Start looking forward to

a getaway to remember with these

ideas, perfect for family travel,

spring-breakers and everyone in

between.

See the sights. If you’re the exploring

type and want to mix some

education with your fun, plan your

journey around attractions like

museums and nature centers, where

you’ll find plenty to learn about the

local area. Look for experiences

you can’t find anyplace else, such

as a visit to a UNESCO World Heritage

site, which can offer a special

look at the past.

Make a splash. For water lovers

and more active types, a visit to the

seashore may be just the ticket. At

some locations, you can find all

sorts of adventures, like surfing,

kiteboarding, snorkeling, scuba

diving, parasailing, jet skiing, deep

sea fishing and more.

Pitch a tent. When you’re looking

to put the hustle and bustle of

the city aside, a camping trip is

the perfect way to reconnect with

nature and enjoy some peaceful

relaxation. Whether in Texas’s Hill

Country or on a beach, you can find

a variety of camping locations. For

example, the small beach town of

Port Aransas can provide a perfect

backdrop to an evening by the

campfire and a restful night under

the stars.

Explore the great outdoors.

Discovering new flora and fauna

is a delightful way to spend spring

break. National parks offer nearly

endless opportunities where you

can experience natural elements

teeming with life. These protected

destinations are the perfect places

for unique animal encounters, such

as birdwatching, with hundreds of

native species.

Go by land and sea. You can

create an eclectic trip with diverse

experiences by choosing a destination

that lets you enjoy activities on

both land and water. For example,

Galveston Island’s cruise ports offer

an array of activities that appeal

to travelers in transition, such as

harbor tours and an amusement

park pier, along with the island’s

ample supply of art galleries, entertainment

and architecture.

For more ideas and inspiration

to start planning your spring break

trip, visit TravelTexas.com.

Family Features