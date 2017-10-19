October 24, 2017

Bucs wrap up strong youth football season

October 19, 2017
Observer courtesy photo The seventh- and eighth-grade Buccaneers football team had a winning regular season, ending with a 5-2 record. The team enters the playoffs this weekend.

The seventh- and eighth-grade Buccaneers football team had a winning regular season, ending with a 5-2 record. The team enters the playoffs this weekend.

The Buccaneers Youth Football seventh- and eighth-grade team finished its regular season last Saturday with a win over St. Johnsbury and ended the regular season with a 5-2 record.

The Bucs look to repeat as state champions when they head to the playoffs this weekend.

Observer courtesy photos The fifth- and sixth-grade Buccaneers football team finished the season 6-1.

The fifth- and sixth-grade Buccaneers football team finished the season 6-1.

The Bucs fifth- and sixth-grade team finished its season last weekend with a 48-0 win over St. Johnsbury to cap a 6-1 season.

Meanwhile, the fourth-grade Bucs competed with teams from Chittenden East, South Burlington, Essex, St. Albans and Colchester at a tournament on their home field in Hinesburg on Sept. 30 and finished undefeated with three wins and a tie.

Observer courtesy photo The Bucs contingent of players from Williston: (top row left to right) Ian Kennelly, Jarrett Tourville, Blake Marshall; (bottom row left to right) Reilly Saylor and Mason Barron.

The Bucs contingent of players from Williston: (top row left to right) Ian Kennelly, Jarrett Tourville, Blake Marshall; (bottom row left to right) Reilly Saylor and Mason Barron.

Buccaneers Youth Football is operated for the youth of Hinesburg, Charlotte, Shelburne, Williston and St. George.

