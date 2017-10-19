Bucs wrap up strong youth football season

The Buccaneers Youth Football seventh- and eighth-grade team finished its regular season last Saturday with a win over St. Johnsbury and ended the regular season with a 5-2 record.
The Bucs look to repeat as state champions when they head to the playoffs this weekend.
The Bucs fifth- and sixth-grade team finished its season last weekend with a 48-0 win over St. Johnsbury to cap a 6-1 season.
Meanwhile, the fourth-grade Bucs competed with teams from Chittenden East, South Burlington, Essex, St. Albans and Colchester at a tournament on their home field in Hinesburg on Sept. 30 and finished undefeated with three wins and a tie.
Buccaneers Youth Football is operated for the youth of Hinesburg, Charlotte, Shelburne, Williston and St. George.
Comments
intervalefoodhub.com.Thanks for mentioning the Intervale Food Hub, Jake!
The Intervale Food Hub partners with The EDGE Sports & Fitness in Williston and Essex to deliver local food subscriptions year-round.
We are just about to start deliveries to The EDGE for our upcoming Fall/Winter season. If anyone is interested in participating, you can learn more at http://www.intervalefoodhub.com.
Thanks!
Kendall Frost
Intervale Food Hub Marketing Manager