Bucs wrap up strong youth football season

By

The Buccaneers Youth Football seventh- and eighth-grade team finished its regular season last Saturday with a win over St. Johnsbury and ended the regular season with a 5-2 record.

The Bucs look to repeat as state champions when they head to the playoffs this weekend.

The Bucs fifth- and sixth-grade team finished its season last weekend with a 48-0 win over St. Johnsbury to cap a 6-1 season.

Meanwhile, the fourth-grade Bucs competed with teams from Chittenden East, South Burlington, Essex, St. Albans and Colchester at a tournament on their home field in Hinesburg on Sept. 30 and finished undefeated with three wins and a tie.

Buccaneers Youth Football is operated for the youth of Hinesburg, Charlotte, Shelburne, Williston and St. George.