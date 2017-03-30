Buccaneers huddle at Bucks game

By

The Chittenden South Supervisory Union Buccaneers Youth Football team made a special appearance March 17 during halftime of the first game of the Vermont Bucks — Vermont’s first-year professional indoor football team.

The Buccaneers took the field at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson fieldhouse for a flag football exhibition, smashing through a Buccaneers sign to run onto the field in front of about 2,000 Bucks fans.

The Vermont Bucks play home games every Friday night at Gutterson through the end of May. Visit www.vermontbucks.com for more information.

The Buccaneers have teamed up with Champlain Valley Union football coach Mike Williams to start a free flag football program Sundays from 3:30-5 p.m. in March and April in the CVU gym.

Registration for the Buccaneers 2017 fall season opens on April 1. For more information, go to www.buccaneersfootballvt.org.