Brick Church Music Series sets lineup

Concerts kick off with Oct. 13 blues show

Williston’s Brick Church Music Series has announced its lineup for its 10th anniversary season.

The series begins Oct. 13 with a blues and soul performance by the Dave Keller Band, preceded by acoustic blues artist William Lee Ellis as an opening act.

The series continues on the second Friday of each month through next April.

Other acts for the 2017-2018 season include Northern Flyer (bluegrass); the Middlebury College Choir (holiday music); Laurel Ann Maurer (classical); Ray Vega (jazz); Rani Arbo and Greg Ryan (folk) and Joe K. Walsh (bluegrass).

Shows start at 7 p.m. at the historic brick church on Route 2 in Williston village. Proceeds go to benefit local nonprofits. Since the series launch in 2008, about $35,000 has been raised and donated.

Tickets cost $13 in advance and $15 at the door ($11 and $13 for children under 12 and seniors). Season tickets are available for $78 ($66 for seniors). Tickets can be purchased at the Williston town offices, 7900 Williston Road, or online at town.williston.vt.us.

The beneficiary organization for the Oct. 13 show is the Richmond-Williston Rotary Club.

The work of handmade bookmakers Marianna Holzer, Rik Palieri and Nancy Stone will be featured in the basement of the church.

“For the first few years, to help break even, each concert was sponsored or underwritten by a local business, so local businesses deserve a great deal of credit in helping the series be successful,” series organizing committee member David Yandell said.

The committee is made up of Yandell, Peter Engisch, Rick McGuire, Keith Gaylord, Bob Pasco and David Cranmer.

Sponsors include the Town of Williston, the Williston Observer and AdAstra Recording.