Brick Church concert series begins

The Williston Brick Church Concert Series opens its 10th season Oct. 13 with an evening of blues featuring the Dave Keller Band.

Dave Keller launched the Dave Keller Band in 1996 and has played thousands of gigs, from coffeehouses and bars to the largest festivals in the northeast.

Keller earned a 2014 Blues Music Award nomination for Best Soul/Blues Album (Soul Changes).

Opening the show will be guitarist William Lee Ellis performing acoustic blues.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. at the Old Brick Church in Williston village. Tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the door ($11/$13 for seniors and children under 12).

The evening’s beneficiary is the Williston/Richmond Rotary Club. Featured visual artists are Marianna Holzer and Rik Palieri, who will exhibit their hand-made and restored books, while Nancy Stone will share her hand-made artist books.

The music series continues through April on the second Friday of every month. For more information visit, town.williston.vt.us.