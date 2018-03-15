Boys upset bid falls short

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

With less than five minutes to go in Friday’s Division I boys basketball quarterfinal, Champlain Valley Union High School was poised to pull off the upset of the 2018 postseason.

The Redhawks led by 13 points with four minutes, 30 seconds to go in the game and appeared on their way to knocking off the No. 2-seeded Green Knights from Rice Memorial High School.

But Rice roared back to score 28 points in the fourth quarter and top the seventh-seeded Redhawks 62-61.

The Green Knights advance to the D-I semifinals where they will face No. 3 Mount Mansfield on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. at UVM’s Patrick Gym.

Michel Ndayishimiye sealed the win for Rice at the foul line, hitting 1-of-2 shots with 8.7 seconds remaining to give his team the lead.

Leo Chikin led the Green Knights (19-3) with 23 points, and Kam Ferris — the recently named Gatorade Player of the Year — added 18 points.

Ethan Harvey had 15 points for the Redhawks, who finished the season at 14-8. Will Burroughs added 14 points and Graham Walker chipped in with 12 points.

Paul Keen hit a 3-pointer late to tie the game at 61 before Ndayishimiye clinched the win at the foul line.