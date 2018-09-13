Boys soccer takes Essex tournament

By









By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

Two goals from Sam Johnson lifted the Champlain Valley boys soccer team to a 4-0 win over Rutland in Essex’s Jay Brady Kickoff Classic on Saturday.

Nicolas Durieux and Jonah Roberts also scored for the Redhawks, who are 3-0 so far this season. Aidan Johnson made one save to earn the shutout.

With the win, and a 3-0 blanking of Rice in Thursday’s opening game, CVU captured the tournament win on goal differential.

Cullen Swett, Chase Mitchell and Johnson each had a goal in the victory over Rice, and Johnson made three saves for his third shutout of the season.

GIRLS SOCCER

Champlain Valley 2, Burlington 0

The Champlain Valley Union High School girls soccer team continued its hot start Friday, defeating host South Burlington 2-0 for its second win of the young season.

Olivia Zubarik had both goals for the Redhawks, who improved their record to 2-0. Catherine Gilwee had the assist on both tallies, while Maryn Askew made five saves to earn the shutout.

Hannah Murray made six saves in goal for the Wolves (2-1).

FOOTBALL

Rutland 41, Champlain Valley 12: Rutland opened up a 27-0 lead and never looked back in a win over the Champlain Valley football team on Friday night.

Seth Boffa paced the Redhawks, running for 130 yards and two touchdowns, but the visitors ultimately fell to 0-2 this season.

Dakota Peters led the Raiders (2-0) offense with 209 yards and three touchdowns, while Ryan Moore had TD run.

FIELD HOCKEY

Champlain Valley 5, Middlebury 1: A win Thursday over Middlebury has the Champlain Valley field hockey team off to a 2-0 start.

Lena Ashooh and Flynn Hall each tallied twice for the Redhawks. Janie Hardy also had a goal for CVU, while Kristy Carlson earned the win in goal.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Champlain Valley 3, Vermont Commons 0: The Champlain Valley boys volleyball team began its title defense with a straight-set win over Vermont Commons last week.

The Redhawks (1-0) took the first set 25-13, followed that up with a 25-9 win in the second and sealed the victory with a 25-15 win in the third set.