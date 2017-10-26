Boys soccer notches playoff win

By

Nick Durieux notched a hat trick to propel the Champlain Valley boys soccer team to a 4-1 win over visiting Lyndon in Tuesday’s Division I playdown matchup.

The No. 3 Redhawks opened the scoring midway through the first half with Briggs Francis tapping in a pass from Oliver Bijur for the 1-0 lead.

Duriex doubled the lead with two minutes remaining in the first half, then added his third goal off a header and finished up the hat trick with 27 minutes remaining. Erik Stolen and Ryan Trus each had an assist for CVU (12-3).

With the win, the Redhawks advance to face No. 6 Rutland on Friday at 3 p.m. in Hinesburg.