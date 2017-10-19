Boys soccer gets back on track

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

The Champlain Valley boys soccer team rebounded from a two-game slide with a 1-0 win over Colchester on Saturday.

Nicholas Durieux had the lone goal for the Redhawks (9-3), scoring with under four minutes to play in the first half. CVU then turned to goalie Isaac Cleveland, who made eight saves to preserve the shutout.

The win followed a 2-0 loss to St. Johnsbury last Thursday and a 1-0 setback to Burlington last Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Champlain Valley 3, Essex 0: The Champlain Valley girls soccer team remains unbeaten after a 3-0 victory over Essex on Saturday afternoon.

Hanna Swett had the first goal for CVU (11-0), while Sydney Jimmo and Charlotte Hill also scored. Hayley Clos earned an assist on Swett’s tally, while Maryn Askew got the shutout in goal.

The Redhawks also got a 9-0 win over BFA-St. Albans last Wednesday. Hill added two goals in that game, while Jimmo, Elizah Jacobs, Natalie Duriex, Ali Bisaccia and Olivia Morton all scored a goal.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Champlain Valley 3, Lyndon 1: Champlain Valley escaped with a narrow win over Lyndon on Thursday afternoon.

After taking the first game 25-14, the Redhawks dropped the second set to the Vikings 25-15. CVU rebounded with tight wins in games three (25-21) and four (26-24) to pull out the victory.

CROSS COUNTRY

The Champlain Valley cross country team ventured south to take part in the Manhattan Cross Country Invite on Saturday in New York City.

The girls team finished ninth among 17 teams in the Eastern States race, while the boys finished 12th in the Varsity C race.

Alice Larson was the first Redhawk across the line in the girls race, finishing in 36th. Jennifer Ireland (42nd) and Ella Whitman (43rd) followed in the top 50. Chloe Andrae was 59th, and Cate Noel finished 61st.

Jared Leonard was the top finisher for the boys, coming in 14th, while Baxter Bishop came in 42nd. Seamus Higgins (78th), Dylan Gooley (92nd) and Seam Gilliam (96th) all finished in the top 100.

FOOTBALL

St. Johnsbury 57, Champlain Valley 13: Champlain Valley gave up 50 unanswered points to host St. Johnsbury before falling on Saturday to drop to 3-4 this season.

Zaq Urbaitel scored the first touchdown of the day for the Redhawks, running it into the end zone from 31 yards out. Jack ZuWallack made a 5-yard touchdown catch and finished with 94 yards on the ground to wrap up the scoring for the visitors.

Quarterback Jacob Cady led the way for the Hilltoppers (7-0), passing for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Matt Roy led the ground attack with 91 yards on nine carries.

FIELD HOCKEY

Champlain Valley 3, Middlebury 0: Champlain Valley opened up a 3-0 lead in the first half and did not look back in a win over Middlebury on Friday.

Julia Bryant, Hailey Chase and Abby Rosenthal each had a goal for the Redhawks, who moved to 8-4 with the win. Kristy Carlson earned the shutout, her third in the last five games.

Earlier in the week, CVU topped U-32 8-2 with Flynn Hall registering a hat trick, Bella Rieley scoring twice and Lydia Maitland, Caroline Reynolds and Chase each adding a goal.