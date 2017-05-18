Boys LAX battle

May 22, 2017
Williston Vermont News and Events
Jake Evans fights for the face-off during CVU’s game versus South Burlington on Wednesday evening, May3rd in South Burlington.
Max Akey gets off a shot on goal during CVU’s game versus South Burlington on Wednesday evening, May3rd in South Burlington.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
More Posts from this Category
Return to top of page
Copyright © 2017 · Genesis Theme Framework by StudioPress · WordPress · Log in
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.