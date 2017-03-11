Boys’ blades blazing

March 14, 2017
Williston Vermont News and Events
Jennings Lobel battes in front of Middlebury’s goalie, Doug DeLorenzo during CVU’s quarterfinal game with Middlebury on March 4th at Cairns Arena.
Joey Parento tips the puck ahead of Middlebury’s Jake Peluso during CVU’s quarterfinal game with Middlebury on March 4th at Cairns Arena.
Max Akey gets off a shot on goal during CVU’s quarterfinal game with Middlebury on March 4th at Cairns Arena.
Champlain Valley celebrates their 1 – 0 quarter final victory over Middlebury on Saturday Night
