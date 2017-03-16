Boys basketball finals vs. Rutland

George Davis drives the lane during CVU’s State Division 1 Championship game versus Rutland High on Monday the 13th.
Josh Bliss plays tough defense during CVU’s State Division 1 Championship game versus Rutland High on Monday the 13th.
Observer photo by Al Frey
Walker Storey goes in for a layup during CVU’s State Division 1 Championship game vs. Rutland on March 13. Visit the Web Extras section at WillistonObserver.com for more photos.
Matt Spear puts up a “floater” during CVU’s State Division 1 Championship game versus Rutland High on Monday the 13th.
Colin Monsey gets into the paint during CVU’s State Division 1 Championship game versus Rutland High on Monday the 13th.
