Boys advance with overtime win

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

Then seventh-seeded Champlain Valley Union boys basketball team fended off an upset bid in the Division 1 playoffs Tuesday, going to overtime to top No. 10 South Burlington 67-63 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Trailing by as many as 10 points in the second half, CVU needed a 3-pointer in the final minute from Cole Otley to send the game to overtime.

Ethan Harvey’s 21 points led the Redhawks. Otley had 18 points and Will Burroughs added 14.

The postseason does not get any easier from here for CVU, which will now face No. 2 Rice in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday in South Burlington.

If CVU can pull off an upset of No. 2 Rice in the quarterfinals, a probable match-up against No. 3 Mount Mansfield in the semis stands in the way of a return to UVM’s Patrick Gym, where the team played in the D-I final for the first time in program history last season.