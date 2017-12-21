BizConVT 2018 seeks ‘speed seminar’ presenters

By

BizConVT, an innovative B2B networking event produced by Williston-based Event Moguls, is seeking ‘speed seminar’ presenters for the inaugural show on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at the Sheraton Burlington.

The presentations should be no more than 15 minutes in length, and have an innovative message that targets business owners and managers, in addition to a variety of working professionals.

The event also includes a networking “afterparty” called BizCon & Brews.

There is no charge to attend the event if you register in advance by visiting bizconvt.com.

Anyone interested in presenting should email a brief description to Marianne@EventMoguls.com.