BizCon coming to Vermont in 2018

By

Vermont brews, speed seminars part of innovative approach to business networking

By Lauren Read

Observer staff

Vermont business owners and area business professionals will have a new event to add to their calendars this winter.

BizCon Vermont will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18 at the Sheraton Conference Center in Burlington. The event is designed to help local business owners, decision-makers and business professionals kick off the new year in a new way to generate more success in 2018.

“It’s really for anyone who has the desire to make more connections and build their business for the new year,” said Marianne Apfelbaum, who is producing the event with her husband, Paul, as owners of Event Moguls in Williston. “It’s a kickoff to 2018 so that all different types of businesses can connect with decision-makers and set them up for success.”

The BizCon Vermont event is free to individuals who register in advance. And businesses interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at the event are encouraged to contact Marianne Apfelbaum as soon as possible. “We have limited space for exhibiting as the space is also being used for a more innovative networking experience for attendees,” she said.

“We are trying to create something new and a bit different that will help area businesses,” Apfelbaum said. “We are trying to open up another avenue for businesses to connect in a fun and meaningful way.”

The one-day conference offers three ways for attendees and exhibitors to connect. In the morning, there will be a “Coffee and Conversations” networking event exclusive to sponsors and exhibitors, and in the late afternoon, a “BizCon and Brews” networking event will be held. “We also produce brewers’ festivals so we are taking that experience and incorporating a more casual vibe, with games and great local brews part of BizCon,” Apfelbaum said.

“We are hoping that people will walk away, first of all having enjoyed themselves, second of all, having made some meaningful connections with people who will help them,” Apfelbaum said. “We want to create something that is not just your standard business conference.”

The rest of the day will offer an exhibitor showcase and different types of seminars, including “speed seminars,” which will be 20-minute presentations on a variety of topics that will be quick and interactive.

“Working with businesses for the past 25-plus years, we have sort of learned what it takes to make connections and have an event that works for people in a real way,” Apfelbaum said. “We are just excited to produce something that will help the Vermont business community thrive in 2018 and beyond.”

For more information about Biz Con, or to register, email marianne@eventmoguls.com or call 872-9000 ext. 118.