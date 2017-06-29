July 2, 2017

Births

June 29, 2017

Adam and Chana Sieffert of St. George are excited to announce the arrival of their son, Braysen Gerard Sieffert. He was born on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at 4:44 pm at UVM Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz., and measuring 20.5 inches long. Everyone is happy and healthy.

