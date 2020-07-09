Bicentennial spirit

July 9, 2020

For many years Bill, Brenda and Gordon White marched in the Williston Fourth of July parade as the ‘Spirit of 76.’ From the 1976 parade (ABOVE), Bill White (center), drummer Gordon White (left), and Brenda White, the fifer (right). They were members of the Hanaford’s Volunteer Fife and Drum Corps in Underhill. Hanaford’s Volunteers was founded by Gerd and Ruth Sommer to celebrate America’s Bicentennial. It is named after Captain Nathaniel Hanaford, a fifer and drum major in the War of 1812, who is buried in the Underhill Cemetery in Vermont. At the beginning of each year, the corps assembles a new set of songs to master. A committee hand picks each song and medley to match a particular theme of music each year.