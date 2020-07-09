For many years Bill, Brenda and Gordon White marched in the Williston Fourth of July parade as the ‘Spirit of 76.’ From the 1976 parade (ABOVE), Bill White (center), drummer Gordon White (left), and Brenda White, the fifer (right). They were members of the Hanaford’s Volunteer Fife and Drum Corps in Underhill. Hanaford’s Volunteers was founded by Gerd and Ruth Sommer to celebrate America’s Bicentennial. It is named after Captain Nathaniel Hanaford, a fifer and drum major in the War of 1812, who is buried in the Underhill Cemetery in Vermont. At the beginning of each year, the corps assembles a new set of songs to master. A committee hand picks each song and medley to match a particular theme of music each year.
Bicentennial spirit
July 9, 2020
Related Articles
June 18, 2020
All district schools to raise Black Lives Matter flag Friday
In a letter to the community Wednesday morning, the Champlain Valley School Board announced that all district schools will raise Black Lives Matter flags concurrently on Friday. At Williston Central SRead More
June 11, 2020
Stepping Out for Peace
Finney Crossing residents Kris and Mike Benevento are holding a moment of silence and gathering for peace, equality and justice every evening this week. They have invited all Finney Crossing resRead More
July 2, 2020
Free meal program extended through summer
The Champlain Valley School District is partnering with local food shelves and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide free meals this summer for pickup at local schools. The program, a first foRead More
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.