Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Beautiful days in the neighborhood

July 9, 2020

By Elizabeth Young

Our neighborhood, Golf Links, always loved the themed suggestions for the annual Williston Fourth of July Parade. As soon as school let out for the year, the kids and I would head into the Town Clerk’s office to inquire about what the theme would be.

Once we had the theme, we would loosely talk about it amongst the other neighborhood kids, and before you knew it, we were “all in” as they say. Parents, teenagers and even the youngest members of our neighborhood pitched in for a 1-2 week scramble of gathering decorations, Salvation Army runs and dumpster dives at the SuperStore for cardboard.

These photos were of the theme “Decades in America” — or something like that. We chose the ‘60s. We had President John F. Kennedy with his wife Jackie and my daughter Andrea dressed as little Caroline. The older kids dressed as hippie protesters of the Vietnam War, and we had other adults such as Dan Beaton all decked out for a lunar landing on the moon. Mr. Spock from the Star Trek episodes even showed up.  

You may wonder why there was a huge teddy bear sitting on top of the rocket ship — well, the kids just had to have the bear from the Salvation Army.

Although we may have missed out on being spectators of the parade, being participants was even better. I guess the kids maybe even learned a bit of history by getting into character, what it means to be a neighborhood and working together for a shot at the coveted Blue Ribbon.

Many of the neighbors of Golf Links have now moved away, but we still reminisce on social media about the Williston neighborhood parades.

Related Articles

News
May 14, 2020

Golf course redevelopment returns for DRB review

A proposal to redevelop the majority of the Catamount Country Club golf course into a housing development, which has drawn opposition from several neighbors, returns for pre-application review May 26
Read More
News
June 18, 2020

Board cancels fireworks due to crowd concerns

By Jason Starr Observer staff The Williston Selectboard on Tuesday reversed course and decided against the town holding a July Fourth fireworks show. The board had already cancelled its July Fourth pa
Read More
News
June 25, 2020

One hour, one pint saves three lives

By Sabine Foerg CVU senior Looking for a new way to give back to your community? A local Red Cross blood drive could be your next good deed. Many CVU students, faculty and community members did their
Read More

Comment here