‘Bat Condo’ helps endangered bats

Green Mountain Power and The Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife partnered with citizen volunteers to provide a home for endangered little brown bats in Colchester.

The little brown bat is endangered in Vermont as a result of the deadly fungal disease White-nose Syndrome. The population has declined by 90 percent in the past few years, but ongoing monitoring efforts around the state show the population is stabilizing.

Thebat condo was designed and created by Joe Gardner, who funded, built, and donated the structure, with assistance from Barry Genzlinger, bat house designer and licensed bat rehabilitator. It will provide shelter to thousands of bats, provide a spot for raising young and provide safety from predators.

“This was a thrilling moment to see the bat condo lifted into place,” said Gardner. “Bats are wonderful creatures, and hopefully this continues to help them recover. I’m happy to do my part to help and am so thankful to the state, GMP and all the groups helping make this a reality.”

Last year GMP helped install a similar bat condo built by Gardner in Kinglsand Bay State Park in Ferrisburgh. Green Mountain Power lineworkers set poles Friday and used a bucket truck to lift the condo onto the poles.

“Our team is so excited to be part of this important work to protect our state’s bat population by providing safe habitat,” said Kristin Carlson, vice president of strategic and external affairs at GMP. “Partnerships like this reinforce that we all have a stake in protecting endangered and threatened species, and together we can make a big difference.”

Bats live in some of the public buildings on Troy Avenue in Fort Ethan Allen. Installing the bat condo means the bats will have a long-term secure habitat there.

Bats live into their 20s and 30s and return to the same place year after year. Big brown bats, which are not endangered, might also use the bat condo. Biologists say a single bat can eat thousands of mosquitoes and other pests, and also help fertilize plants.

The new bat condo will provide the opportunity for the bat population in the area to grow.

“The best way for us to help recover little brown bats is to protect the survivors, so securing these summer roosts, where they each raise only one young per year is incredibly important,” said Fish & Wildlife Bat Biologist Alyssa Bennett. “We really appreciate Green Mountain Power’s help installing the new bat home. The fate of this species may depend largely on the generosity of concerned citizens like Joe Gardner and partnerships with organizations and businesses like Green Mountain Power.”

Fish and Wildlife officials provide guidance to property owners who want to safely evict unwanted bats in buildings, along with recommendations on proper bat house design and placement with the goal of conserving this endangered species.

To learn more about this and other efforts visit: www.vtfishandwildlife.com/learn_more/living_with_wildlife/got_bats