‘Baffles’ recommended for beaver nuisance management

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recently completed several water control installations on beaver dams in Bolton and Richmond to prevent road flooding.

Known as “beaver baffles,” these devices confuse beavers by using a large plastic tube to create a hidden breech upstream away from the beavers’ dam.

The Fish and Wildlife Department expects to install more than a dozen additional beaver baffles throughout the state this year.

Beavers were once plentiful in Vermont, but were overharvested through unregulated trapping and disappeared by 1700. Beavers returned after the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reintroduced them starting in the 1930s. Most of the roads and villages in Vermont were built in valleys and along streams before beavers became abundant again. As a result, conflicts between people and beavers are constant and a challenge to resolve. Beaver baffles have helped.

The baffles are one of many techniques that department staff employ or recommend to landowners to minimize beaver damage to property and trees. Other techniques include using culvert fences or placing wire mesh or special paint around the base of trees.

“The wetlands that beavers create provide habitat for a variety of wildlife, such as waterfowl, songbirds, frogs, turtles and otters. These areas can also absorb extra water during rain events and clean pollutants from water, so we work hard to preserve these wetlands whenever possible,” said Chris Bernier, wildlife biologist for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

“Beaver control devices don’t work in every situation,” Bernier noted, “but they can sometimes help reduce flooding or tree damage while preserving these important wetlands.”

While effective, the baffles are not inexpensive and have limitations. According to Bernier, each device costs roughly $1,000 to install, between materials and labor. Baffles are not usable on beaver dams built on faster flowing streams and rivers. In these cases, trapping may be necessary.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has installed 291 beaver baffles in Vermont since the program started in 2000.

“We receive roughly 200 beaver complaints a year,” said Bernier. “… one technician is dedicated solely to addressing beaver conflicts from spring through fall.”

Landowners with beaver problems can contact the Fish and Wildlife Department for assistance at vtfishandwildlife.com.