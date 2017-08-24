Back-to-school safety tips from the Red Cross

By

The American Red Cross of New Hampshire and Vermont offers the following back-to-school safety tips to parents and students.

“Safety should be the top priority for all students, especially younger children and those heading to school for the first time,” said Lloyd Ziel, chief communications and marketing officer for the American Red Cross in New Hampshire and Vermont.

“Whether riding, biking or walking to school, we want everyone to arrive and then return home safely.” If children ride a bus to school, they should plan to get to their bus stop early and stand back from the curb while waiting for the bus to arrive.

Wait to board the bus until it has come to a complete stop and the driver or attendant has signaled to get on. w Tell children they should only board their bus, never an alternate one. w Always stay in clear view of the bus driver and never walk behind the bus.

Cross the street at the corner, obey traffic signals and stay in the crosswalk.

Never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Younger children should use car seats or booster seats until the lap-shoulder belt fits properly (typically for children ages 8-12 and over 4-foot-9) and ride in the back seat until they are at least 13 years old.

If a teenager is driving to school, parents should mandate that he or she use seat belts. Drivers should not use their cell phone to text or make calls and should avoid eating or drinking while driving.

Some students ride their bike to school. They should always wear a helmet and ride on the right, in the same direction as traffic.

When students are walking to school, they should only cross the street at an intersection. If possible, use a route with crossing guards.

Parents should walk young children to school, along with children taking new routes or attending new schools, at least for the first week to ensure they know how to get there safely. Arrange for the kids to walk to school with a friend or classmate.

Parents should make sure their child knows their phone number, address, how to get in touch with their parents at work, how to get in touch with another trusted adult and how to dial 9-1-1.

They should also teach children not to talk to strangers or accept rides from someone they don’t know. w Drivers in both directions must stop their vehicles when children are boarding and getting off buses. Wait until the bus lights go off, the stop sign is back in place and the bus is moving before driving again.