Audubon recognizes GMP president for environmental work

Green Mountain Power President and CEO Mary Powell accepted a 2018 Rachel Carson Award Medal from the Audubon Society earlier this month for her environmental conservation work. The national award honors women who have advanced conservation locally and globally.

“Rachel Carson was an environmental pioneer who inspired a movement through her writing to make the world a better, more sustainable place,” Powell said. “It is a tremendous honor to receive this recognition that highlights all the great work being done in Vermont by so many. I believe we all have a role in environmental stewardship and that energy can be a force for good. We put that philosophy to work at GMP every day for Vermonters.”

In honoring Powell, the Audubon Society noted that, under her leadership, GMP became the first utility to offer to help customers go off-grid, the first utility to offer customers the Tesla Powerwall battery and the first utility to become a B Corp, signifying GMP’s commitment to the environment, employees and the community.