Athletes excel at the Essex Invitational

June 1, 2017 By Observer Leave a Comment
Tyler Marshall finishes the 800 meter run well ahead of the field during Saturday's Essex Invitational. Tyler also won the 1,500.

Keegan Tolan competes in the triple jump during Saturday's Essex Invitational.

The girls start the 3,000 meter run during Saturday's Essex Invitational.

