Assessor: Homestead declaration due

The Williston assessor’s office reminds residents to file a Homestead Declaration (Form HS-122) by the April 16 deadline. The declaration can be filed with a Vermont income tax return or electronically at any time.

For property tax purposes, a property is considered “nonresidential” until it is claimed as the owner’s “homestead.” A property owner must file a homestead declaration if the owner owns and occupies the property as his or her primary residence and lives in Vermont.

Owners of homestead property acquired as of April 1 must file by the April 16 deadline. Late filings will be accepted through Oct. 15; a late filing penalty may apply.

For those seeking a property tax adjustment, Form HI-144, the Household Income Schedule, must be completed to determine eligibility. Generally, household incomes of $141,000 or more do not receive an adjustment. The maximum property tax adjustment is $8,000. Residents will not receive a property tax adjustment unless both a Form HS-122 (Homestead Declaration and Property Tax Adjustment Claim) and a Form HI-144 (Household Income Schedule) are filed.

For more information, visit http://tax.vermont.gov/property-owners or contact the Vermont Department of Taxes at (802) 828-2865 or 866-828-2865.