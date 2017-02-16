Arts & Entertainment

By

Work of Julie McGowan at library

Julie J. McGowan, a local and a contemporary Hudson River School and Luminist oil painter, gave a presentation about the nation’s first landscape artists on Monday at the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library. She discussed the techniques and basic palette they used, and what makes the 19th century painters so important today. McGowan’s artwork is on display this month at the library.

Call to Artists: Brick Church Music Series

Local artist Nancy Stone is putting out a call for artists who want to participate in a one-night art show held monthly in conjunction with the Brick Church Music Series for the next season. She has openings from November to April and can send interested participants information explaining what a fun, simple process it is. All artists receive free tickets for themselves and a guest.

Funding for Vermont artists and organizations

Funding is now available for Vermont artists and arts organizations through the Vermont Arts Endowment Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation. The Vermont Arts Endowment Fund awards grants up to $5,000 to support the creation and presentation of new work by Vermont artists and arts organizations. Grants are typically made in the fields of dance; theater; music composition and performance; creative writing, including poetry, short stories, novels, and plays; sculpture; painting; photography; and film, although work in other media may also be eligible. Individual artists are eligible to apply. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. Visit vermontcf.org/availablegrants to learn more.

Library volunteers, staff reveal their handwork

Currently on display at the library, along with McGowan’s work, are pieces crafted by staff, volunteers, trustees and Friends of the Library members. It’s the second year in what is becoming an annual tradition of volunteers willing to share their personal arts and crafts pieces.

The staff arts and crafts will be in the main foyer display cabinets throughout the month of February. The items can be made by any member of the family, not just the library volunteer/staff person, and can be gifts the contributor received from someone else, and they can be new or very, very old. Little written explanations accompany each item on display.Stop by this month and take a peek.

