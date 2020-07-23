Arrest made in Lake Iroquois manhunt

July 23, 2020

Hinesburg Police have arrested a New York man who allegedly led them on a high-speed vehicle chase from Interstate 89 to Lake Iroquois, then attempted to flee on foot last Tuesday.

Gregory Rodgers of Holley, N.Y., has been charged with attempting to elude police, gross negligent operation of a vehicle and aggravated operating without owner’s consent. He is being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton, according to the Chittenden County Sherriff’s Office.

Holley is a registered sex offender in New York, Sgt. Rob Sylvia of the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to a report in the Democrat & Chronicle of Rochester, N.Y., Holley fled parole and was arrested in Louisiana in 2015.

Sylvia said Holley had served his sentence and was no longer on parole in New York when he was arrested last Tuesday.

The vehicle chase began when a Chittenden County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the van Rodgers was reportedly driving on the interstate in Richmond. Rogers allegedly accelerated and initiated the chase.

The chase led to a manhunt around Lake Iroquois involving the Sheriff’s Department, Colchester Police Department, Hinesburg Police Department, Richmond Police Department, Vermont State Police, Williston Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Holley was spotted by a resident, who called police, Sgt. Sylvia said, leading to the arrest in Hinesburg that evening.

Police questioned and released two other occupants of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in an apparent exchange of gunfire last Monday outside of the Best Buy store in Williston, Police Chief Patrick Foley said Tuesday.

— Jason Starr