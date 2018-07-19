Armadillos rally to defeat Vergennes

July 25, 2018
Williston Vermont News and Events
Williston Armadillos ace lefty, Ken Freeman, held the Vergennes Dodger offense in check during the Armadillos come back victory on Sunday at the WCS field.
‘Dillos third baseman, Brent Tremblay makes a play from the grass during the Armadillos come back victory over the Vergennes Dodgers on Sunday at the WCS field.
Pat Martin delivers one of his 3 hits during the Armadillos come back victory over the Vergennes Dodgers on Sunday at the WCS field.
