July 25, 2018

You are here: Home / Sports / Armadillos rally to defeat Vergennes
All this weeks Sports Articles

Armadillos rally to defeat Vergennes

July 19, 2018 By Observer Leave a Comment

Williston Armadillos ace lefty, Ken Freeman, held the Vergennes Dodger offense in check during the Armadillos come back victory on Sunday at the WCS field.

‘Dillos third baseman, Brent Tremblay makes a play from the grass during the Armadillos come back victory over the Vergennes Dodgers on Sunday at the WCS field.

Pat Martin delivers one of his 3 hits during the Armadillos come back victory over the Vergennes Dodgers on Sunday at the WCS field.

All this weeks News Articles
Filed Under: News

Speak Your Mind