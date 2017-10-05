Armadillos fall in senior baseball state title game

By

The Williston Armadillos wrapped up their season on Sunday at Montpelier Rec Park, falling in the Vermont Senior Baseball League title game 4-0 to the Middlebury Woodchucks.

The Armadillos fell behind 3-0 in the fourth inning, with Middlebury tacking on an additional run in the eighth. The Armadillos stranded a total of 14 runners throughout the game, leaving the bases loaded in the sixth and ninth innings.

Pitching ace Ken Freeman gave up two earned runs over three games and 26 innings in the postseason.

The Armadillos finished an up-and-down regular season with a 10-4 record. Three of their losses were by one run.

Freeman led the league in innings pitched for the fifth straight season.

On offense, Brent Tremblay led the league in hits (33) and runs scored (27), and tied with teammate Todd Johnson for the league lead in RBIs (24). Johnson led the team with a batting average of .475.

Other big contributors were Corey Hevrin (26 runs scored and 19 RBIs) and rookie Jason LeFebvre (batting average of .452).

League information and detailed statistics can be found at vermontseniorbaseball.com.