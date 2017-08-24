Aquarium tech startup prepares for launch

By

Step Ahead Innovations, Inc., of Burlington announced a successful $1.5 million capital fundraising campaign to bring its “MindStream” aquarium water monitoring technology to market.

This latest round brings the total amount raised by the company in seven rounds of funding to over $7 million, according to a press release.

Investors include a mix of advisors and suppliers. “Our founders and team have invested a tremendous amount of time, energy and care to refine this advanced technology and bring to market a product that will be reliable, accurate and easy to use,” said Brian Degen, Step Ahead Innovations CEO.

“We are extremely grateful for the trust and confidence (investors) have shown in our board, leadership team and our talented and hard-working employees.” Step Ahead Innovations was founded in 2012 by James Clark and Giuseppe Petrucci, professor of chemistry at the University of Vermont. More information is available at mindstreamh20.com.