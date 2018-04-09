An egg-citing adventure

April 10, 2018
Williston Vermont News and Events
Observer photo by Al FreyMax Monty with mom, Rebecca, meets the Easter Bunny Saturday at the Williston-Richmond Rotary’s 20th annual Bill Mikell Easter Parade and Egg Hunt.
Noah Westman with mom, Shari, shows off his gift basket for finding a special egg with the Rotary International sticker
A large crowd gathers in front of Williston Central School.
