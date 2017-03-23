Amid uncertainty over federal funding, Governor Scott touts senior housing project

By

By Mark Johnson

For Vermont Digger

With a wary eye on Washington D.C., state and South Burlington officials celebrated a senior housing project on March 10 they hope attracts more businesses and investment into a proposed “city center.”

Gov. Phil Scott presented the city with a $525,000 federal Community Development Block Grant, part of the financing for the 39-unit, $9.5 million housing project, one of the first developments in a newly created special tax district — east of Dorset Street — where officials hope to create a “downtown.”

The housing project, which officials hope to complete next year, will be owned and run by Cathedral Square, a state leader in senior housing, and will include services on-site designed to help seniors stay out of the hospital.

Scott highlighted the importance of the new tax district and promoted tax increment financing in other parts of the state as part of a strategy to make downtown redevelopment more affordable and attractive to private developers.

In “tax increment financing” districts, a city can use the increased tax revenues a project creates to make investments in infrastructure such as roads and sewers.

In South Burlington, a new road — Market Street — will be constructed and other improvements made, in part with a $5 million bond voters approved last year. The tax district was established in 2012 as part of a larger 40-year dream to create a “downtown” in the sprawling Burlington outskirts. The downtown core proposal includes a new library, park and recreation facility.

To read the full story, click here.