All Stars busy on the diamond

July 17, 2017
Williston Vermont News and Events
Mason Barron slides safely into second during the Williston Little League 9-10 All Stars game with Shelburne on Sunday the 9th.
Tom Barnes gets bat to ball during during the Williston Little League 9-10 All Stars game with Shelburne on Sunday the 9th.
Wyatt Wolpert takes a cut during the Williston Little League 11-12 All Stars game with Shelburne on Sunday the 9th.
Kyle Eaton makes the short throw to get the runner during the Williston Little League 11-12 All Stars game with Shelburne on Sunday the 9th.
Jared Anderson launches a home run to left center during the Williston Little League 11-12 All Stars game with Shelburne on Sunday the 9th.
