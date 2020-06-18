All district schools to raise Black Lives Matter flag Friday

June 18, 2020

In a letter to the community Wednesday morning, the Champlain Valley School Board announced that all district schools will raise Black Lives Matter flags concurrently on Friday.

At Williston Central School and Allen Brook School, the flag-raising will occur at 8:40 a.m., and a moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m. The community is invited to observe and participate. Facial coverings and physical distancing are encouraged.

“We have failed to effectively address racism in our district and therefore we have failed you,” the board wrote in the letter. “We recognize that raising this flag is only the beginning and that true, systemic change must happen to ensure that Black, Indigenous, Students of Color (BISOC) have the same opportunities, are treated with the same respect and are shown the same love as their white counterparts.”

The flag-raising at CVU High School will be preceded by a ceremony starting at 8 a.m.

The events coincide with Juneteenth, the day that marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when the State of Texas began enforcing the Emancipation Proclamation that had freed black slaves three years earlier.