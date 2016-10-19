All Breed Rescue gears up for Howl-O-Ween 5K

By

If taking in four-legged furbabies trotting around in costumes while getting in a good workout is your perfect Sunday, you’re in luck.

All Breed Rescue, a Williston nonprofit working to save “highly adoptable dogs from high kill shelters” and rehome them locally, celebrates its second Howl-O-Week 5K with a costumed run and dog walk for dog-friendly dogs and any humans that want to join, on Oct. 23. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the walk and run kicks off at 10 a.m. Participation is $30 the day of the event, or $25 ahead of time at running4free.com. Awards will be given out for the best costumes in both the human and canine category, and all participants receive a free T-shirt, and bandanas for any pooches that come out.

Non-runners or walkers can join the fun at 10 a.m. via a bake sale, fundraising pumpkin sale or to participate in the doggy photo booth or lawn games — all while meeting some of the shelter’s most loving dogs. Cynthia Cole, a volunteer event coordinator for All Breed Rescue, said the funds raised from this kind of event help them cover a variety of operational costs, “covering the cost of transporting dogs from Southern shelters to our facility in Williston…necessary veterinary care including spay/neuter surgeries and treatment for any emergent issues once they are with us,” she said. “There are also continual costs for food, ongoing treatments like flea and tick prevention and training for dogs who need it prior to being adopted.”

Having a run/walk where the public can interact with shelter dogs in need of forever homes is another benefit to the dogs, she said.

“We want to educate people in the community about dog rescues more generally, dog care and general training,” she said. “With the renewed focus on pitbulls following the news from Montreal, we hope to give folks a chance to learn more about the breed, meet some pitties who are very friendly, and just generally do what we can to challenge negative stereotypes,” she said.

“The Howl-O-Ween event is intended to be a chance for dog lovers in the community to come together and have some fun!” said Cole.

—Jess Wisloski, Observer staff