Age Well and Essex Meals on Wheels merge

By

After decades of partnering to relieve hunger, Age Well and Essex Meals on Wheels has announced they will merge their home-delivered meal services. This union will help meet the growing number of Northwestern Vermonters who rely on Meals on Wheels for nutritious meals, safety checks and friendly visits, according to leaders of the two organizations.

“For the past few years, the board has focused on providing a more stable future for the delivery of meals to our clients,” said Jim Miller, president of the Essex Meals on Wheels Board of Directors. “The food and companionship delivered by Meals on Wheels is critical to so many of our neighbors and now with the help of Age Well, this program will continue to be strong.”

Meal delivery will remain uninterrupted. The same staff will prepare the food and the volunteers who have dedicated their time to Essex Meals on Wheels will continue to deliver meals.

“We’re excited to have the Essex Meals on Wheels volunteers join the ranks of our larger volunteer program at Age Well,” said Erica Marks, director of volunteer services at Age Well. “These volunteers are not only critical to the delivery of meals but also to providing a network of support.”

Age Well delivered more than 200,000 meals in Northwestern Vermont last year and is the primary funding source for Burlington Meals on Wheels, another nonprofit providing meals to seniors at nutritional risk. In addition to Meals on Wheels, the 40-year-old nonprofit offers a wide array of services to help aging Vermonters manage their daily living needs with the goal of keeping individuals active, healthy and independent. Services include care coordination, Choices for Care, HomeMeds, the Helpline, hospital to home transitions, health insurance counseling, caregiver support and more. Age Well also provides case management services to SASH.

“(Essex Meals on Wheels) and Age Well share the same goal, so formally teaming up to reduce costs and better serve the aging population makes sense,” said Mike Hall, CEO of Age Well. “While the service will remain the same, we’re confident that this merger will drive efficiencies while creating new energy and innovation centered on unique ways of solving hunger and isolation in our community.”

—Williston Observer staff