Academic honors

By

The following Williston residents were named to the Dean’s List of their respective colleges and universities for the fall 2017 semester. They are listed alphabetically by last name.

Megan Ammon, Penn State University

Amanda Beatty, Castleton University

Renee Benoit, University of Vermont

Sarah Bergkvist, University of Vermont

Mehanna Borostyan, University of Vermont

Nicole Bouffard, University of Vermont

Justin Boutin, Champlain College

Joshua Cameron, University of Vermont

Zowie Caouette, University of Vermont

Landon Carpenter, University of New Hampshire

Laura Durkee, University of Delaware

Taylor Fontaine, Champlain College

Edo Francisco, Johnson State University

Lansingh Freeman, Champlain College

Brendan Gannon, Sienna College

Sophia Gigliotti, University of New Hampshire

Kyle Gorman, University of Vermont

Jack Hall, Stonehill

College

Thomas Hark, Southern New Hampshire University

Julia Higa, University of Vermont

Elizabeth Hunt, Emanuel College

Emily S. LaCroix, St. Michael’s College

Russell Lasdon, University of Vermont

Sarah Leister, University of Vermont

Eliza Lemieux, University of Vermont

Julie Macuga, University of Vermont

Nicholas Mogielnicki, University of New Hampshire

Eleanor Moody, University of Vermont

Lydia Moreman, University of Vermont

Elizabeth Niekrewicz, University of Vermont

Rachel Nigh, University of Vermont

Cooper Norton, Babson College

Brian O’Connor, University of Vermont

Julia Parent, New England College

Deagan Poland, Castleton University

Kelsey Reed, University of Vermont

Kelsie Saia, University of Vermont

Victoria Thompson, Champlain College

Katrina Ulanov, University of Vermont

Max Whitcomb, University of Rhode Island

OTHER HONORS

Joshua Ashley of Williston was named to the president’s list at Castleton University for the fall semester.

Mikala Clark of Williston was named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall semester.

Nicole Johnson was named to the president’s list at Johnson State College for the fall semester.

Russell Lasdon of Williston was named to the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society at the University of Vermont.

Paige A. Watson of Williston graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Packaging Science.