Academic honors

The following Williston residents were named to the Dean’s List of their respective colleges and universities for the fall 2017 semester. They are listed alphabetically by last name.
Megan Ammon, Penn State University
Amanda Beatty, Castleton University
Renee Benoit, University of Vermont
Sarah Bergkvist, University of Vermont
Mehanna Borostyan, University of Vermont
Nicole Bouffard, University of Vermont
Justin Boutin, Champlain College
Joshua Cameron, University of Vermont
Zowie Caouette, University of Vermont
Landon Carpenter, University of New Hampshire
Laura Durkee, University of Delaware
Taylor Fontaine, Champlain College
Edo Francisco, Johnson State University
Lansingh Freeman, Champlain College
Brendan Gannon, Sienna College
Sophia Gigliotti, University of New Hampshire
Kyle Gorman, University of Vermont
Jack Hall, Stonehill
College
Thomas Hark, Southern New Hampshire University
Julia Higa, University of Vermont
Elizabeth Hunt, Emanuel College
Emily S. LaCroix, St. Michael’s College
Russell Lasdon, University of Vermont
Sarah Leister, University of Vermont
Eliza Lemieux, University of Vermont
Julie Macuga, University of Vermont
Nicholas Mogielnicki, University of New Hampshire
Eleanor Moody, University of Vermont
Lydia Moreman, University of Vermont
Elizabeth Niekrewicz, University of Vermont
Rachel Nigh, University of Vermont
Cooper Norton, Babson College
Brian O’Connor, University of Vermont
Julia Parent, New England College
Deagan Poland, Castleton University
Kelsey Reed, University of Vermont
Kelsie Saia, University of Vermont
Victoria Thompson, Champlain College
Katrina Ulanov, University of Vermont
Max Whitcomb, University of Rhode Island
OTHER HONORS
Joshua Ashley of Williston was named to the president’s list at Castleton University for the fall semester.
Mikala Clark of Williston was named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall semester.
Nicole Johnson was named to the president’s list at Johnson State College for the fall semester.
Russell Lasdon of Williston was named to the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society at the University of Vermont.
Paige A. Watson of Williston graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Packaging Science.
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.