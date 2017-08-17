By

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following academic honors were compiled this spring and summer to showcase the achievements of Williston students during the first half of 2017.

President’s list

Mikala Clark of Williston was named to the Southern New Hampshire University President’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Elizabeth Gagne of Williston was named to the Vermont Technical College President’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Mitchell Ogle of Williston was named to the Minnesota State College Southeast President’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Josiah Parker of Williston was named to the Western New England University President’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Yeliz Sayan of Williston was named to the Community College of Vermont President’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Dean’s List

Megan Ammon of Williston was named to the Pennsylvania State University Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Kyla Antonioli of Williston was named to the University of Maine’s Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Wren Estelle Arvanetaki of Williston was named to the Norwich University Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Alison Bourgeois of Williston was named to the Saint Michael’s College Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Andrea Cho of Williston was named to the Vermont Technical College Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Andrew Cota was named to the Vermont Technical College Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Rebecca DeCamp of Williston was named to the Boston University Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Conor Delphia was named to the Vermont Technical College Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Taryn Druge of Williston was named to the Fairfield University Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Laura Durkee of Williston was named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Mallory Fischer of Williston was named to the Vermont Technical College Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Thomas Patrick Fitzgerald of Williston was named to the Norwich University Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Kirsten D. Forrester of Williston was named to the Connecticut College Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Edo Francisco of Williston was named to Johnson State College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester

Brendan Gannon of Williston was named to the Siena College Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Caleb Geffken of Williston was named to the Saint Michael’s College Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester. Alison Kahn of Williston was named to Rochester Institute of Technology Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Noah Lieberman of Williston was named to the University of St. Louis’ Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester.

Corinne Loiseau of Williston was named to the College of William & Mary Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Hope Luria of Williston was named to the Northeastern University Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Kristen Merchant of Williston was named to the Saint Michael’s College Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Maureen Porter of Williston was named to the Northeastern University Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Sheldon Rieley of Williston was named to the Northeastern University Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Kaitlin Robert was named to the Vermont Technical College Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester. Patrick Sheedy of Williston was named to the Northeastern University Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Philip Sheedy of Williston was named to the Northeastern University Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Eli Thurston of Williston was named to the Community College of Vermont Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Thomas Weening was named to the Vermont Technical College Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester. Graduations

Saud Fahad Alharbi of Williston graduated from Vermont Technical College with an associate of applied science in business technology and management degree in May.

Wren Estelle Arvanetaki of Williston graduated Summa Cum Laude from Norwich University with a bachelor of science degree in Nursing in July.

Alison Elizabeth Bourgeois of Williston graduated from Saint Michael’s College with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics and elementary education in May.

Ryan Paul Brogna of Williston graduated from Saint Michael’s College with a bachelor of science degree in business administration in May.

Vanessa A. Butler of Williston graduated from the Community College of Vermont in June.

Joseph Chevalier of Williston graduated from Vermont Technical College with a bachelor of science degree in electromechanical engineering in May.

Elizabeth DeLuca of Williston graduated from Rice Memorial High School in June.

Samuel Dickin of Williston graduated from Rice Memorial High School in June.

Rebecca A. Dodds of Williston earned an associate’s degree from the Community College of Vermont in June.

Mallory Kirsten Fischer of Williston graduated Cum Laude from Vermont Technical College with a bachelor of science degree in architectural engineering technology in May.

Jack Fitzgerald of Williston graduated from Rice Memorial High School in June.

Christopher Foley of Williston graduated from Rice Memorial High School in June.

Erin Leigh Frymire of Williston was awarded a PhD in English at Northeastern University in May.

Ezekiel Aaron Geffken of Williston graduated Magna Cum Laude from Saint Michael’s College with a bachelor of science degree in May.

Isabel Geffken of Williston graduated from Rice Memorial High School in June.

Anne L. Hardman of Williston earned an associate’s degree from the Community College of Vermont in June.

Chelsea Huber of Williston graduated Summa Cum Laude from Meredith College with a bachelor of music education degree in May 13.

Elizabeth Hunt of Williston graduated from Rice Memorial High School in June.

Samuel Hudson Teasdale of Williston graduated from Vermont Technical College with an associate of engineering degree in electrical engineering technology in May.

Chandler Jacobson of Williston graduated cum laude from Colorado College with a bachelor’s degree in organismal biology and ecology in June.

Keith L. Kenyon of Williston earned an associate’s degree from the Community College of Vermont in June.

Joseph Kolk of Williston graduated Magna Cum Laude from Vermont Technical College with a bachelor of science degree in professional pilot technology in May.

Colton Layman of Williston graduated from Rice Memorial High School in May.

Ryan S. Leiss of Williston graduated Magna Cum Laude from Vermont Technical College with a bachelor of science degree in construction management in May.

Tara M. Lewis of Williston graduated from the Community College of Vermont with an associate’s degree in June.

Jonathan Liebman of Williston graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Woodrow Wilson School of International Studies at Princeton University in June.

Shannin Marie Miksek of Williston graduated Summa Cum Laude from Norwich University with a bachelor of science degree in nursing in July.

Slava Nigmatullin of Williston graduated from Rice Memorial High School in June.

Charles W. Norona of Williston graduated from the Community College of Vermont with an associate degree in June.

Alexandra E. Novak of Williston graduated cum laude from St. Lawrence University with a bachelor of science degree in May.

Rachel A. Oakes of Williston graduated from the Community College of Vermont with an associate’s degree in June.

Becca M. O’Brien of Williston graduated from the Community College of Vermont with an associate’s degree in June.

Josiah Parker of Williston graduated summa cum laude from Western New England University with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice with a criminal investigation concentration in May.

Constanta Paun of Williston graduated from the Community College of Vermont with an associate’s degree in June.

Jason St. Pierre of Williston graduated from Rice Memorial High School in June.

Vishnukumaar Premsankar of Williston earned a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in June.

Kaitlin Robert of Williston graduated Magna Cum Laude from Vermont Technical College with an associate of applied science degree in business technology and management in May.

Samuel Rose of Williston graduated from Clarkson University with a bachelor of science degree in May.

Barbara E. Sauer-Davis of Williston graduated from the Community College of Vermont with an associate’s degree in June.

Earl W. Smith of Williston graduated from the Community College of Vermont with an associate’s degree in June.

Emily C. Spencer of Williston received a bachelor of arts degree from St. Lawrence University in May.

Dr. Andrew Sweeny of Williston received a Doctor of Dental Medicine Degree from Boston University in May.

Eli G. Thurston of Williston graduated from the Community College of Vermont with an associate’s degree in June.

Phoebe Townsend of Williston graduated from the Community College of Vermont with an associate’s degree in June.

Chloe Trifilio of Williston graduated Magna Cum Laude from Ithaca College’s School of Humanities and Sciences with a degree in environmental science in May.

Thomas M. Weening, Jr. of Williston graduated Cum Laude from Vermont Technical College with a bachelor of science degree in computer information technology in May.

Other Awards

Amanda Beatty of Williston represented Castleton University in the North Atlantic Conference Winter/spring All-Academic Team.

Gregory Bolger of Williston, a student at Rice Memorial High School was inducted into the Rev. Raymond A. Adams chapter of the National Honor Society as of 2017.

Solange Boucher of Williston, a student of Rice Memorial High School, was inducted into the Rev. Raymond A. Adams chapter of the National Honor Society as of 2017.

Andrew Boutin of Williston received the Land Stewards Award from the Vermont Land Trust for 2017.

Rebecca Chicoine of Williston received the Girls’ State award at Rice Memorial High School for the 2016-2017 school year.

Michael Chirgwin of Williston was named Presidential Scholar at Clarkson University for the spring 2017 semester.

Elizabeth DeLuca of Williston received the Vermont Principals’ Association Scholar-Athlete Award at Rice Memorial High school for the 2016-2017 school year.

Jack Fitzgerald of Williston received the Outstanding Male Athlete Award and the Outstanding Performance in Athletics Award (football) at Rice Memorial High School for the 2016-2017 school year.

Isabel Geff ken of Williston received the Susan Valley Scholarship, the Vermont Principals’ Association Scholar-Athlete Award, and won the Miss Rice honor at Rice Memorial High School for the 2016-2017 School year.

Maddie Houston of Williston received the Sophomore Excellence in Foreign Language Award (Latin) at Rice Memorial High School for the 2016-2017 school year.

Emma Hoza-Frederick of Williston received the Governor’s Institute on Engineering award at Rice Memorial High School for the 2016-2017 school year.

Elizabeth Hunt of Williston received the Betsy O’Brien Scholarship, the Female Matthew W. Geiger Commitment to Service Award and the Outstanding Performance in Athletics Award (girls’ golf) at Rice Memorial High School for the 2016-2017 school year.

Lauren Hunt of Williston received the Hugh O’Bryan Youth Leadership Award at Rice Memorial High School for the 2016-2017 school year.

Sarah Hunt of Williston received the Sophomore John Donoghue Award for Growth and Achievement at Rice Memorial High School for the 2016-2017 school year.

Laura Jennings of Williston received the Sol Feinstone Internship Fellowship and worked as an intern for Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the Department of Neurosurgery over the summer.

Abigail Jones of Williston received the Sophomore Principal’s Personal Achievement Award at Rice Memorial High School for the 2016-2017 school year.

Yousef Khan of Williston received the Boys’ State award at Rice Memorial High School for the 2016-2017 school year.

Kaelyn L. Kohlasch of Williston has been inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, the National Collegiate Athlete Honor Society, as of May 2017.

Colton Layman of Williston received the Vermont Principals’ Association Scholar-Athlete Award at Rice Memorial High School for the 2016-2017 school year.

Slava Nigmatullin of Williston received the Senior Excellence in Digital Multimedia Award at Rice Memorial High School for the 2016-2017 school year. Cameron L. O’Connell of Williston was awarded Faculty Honors at Trinity College for the fall 2016 semester.

Deagan Poland of Williston represented Castleton University on the North Atlantic Conference Winter/Spring All-Academic Team.

Dana Sartorelli of Williston received the Girls’ State award at Rice Memorial High School for the 2016-2017 school year, the Governor’s Institute on Information Technology award and the Kristen Charlebois Junior Excellence in History award.

Hayden Smith of Williston was awarded the annual New England Federal Credit Union STEM Scholarship for 2017. William Spencer of Williston received the Leaders of Distinction Award from the University of Vermont Fraternity & Sorority Life as of June 2017.

Anna Steeley of Williston was awarded a scholarship to the Stiller School of Business division at Champlain College for the upcoming school year.