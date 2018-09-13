A new pathway for cybersecurity careers

By

Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Agency of Education announced this week the start of two initiatives to develop statewide career pathways in advanced manufacturing and cybersecurity.

The Agency of Education is working in collaboration with employers, regional technology centers, high schools and colleges to provide seamless transitions for Vermont students when they graduate high school. Manufacturing companies are helping to design these pathways so that students graduate high school with credentials and certifications the companies value.

“Starting these initiatives now is particularly important because it will help reduce the impact of retirements across the advanced manufacturing industry in Vermont,” Gov. Scott said. “In addition, cybersecurity is one of the fastest growing sectors in the country and world.

“By developing a K-16 cybersecurity career pipeline, we have the opportunity to develop and attract high-paying tech sector jobs through a skilled, in-demand workforce.”

Last year, the state launched a Cybersecurity Operations Center in collaboration with Norwich University. Additionally, teachers from technical centers attended professional development activities over the summer to further prepare them for the creation and development of the career pathway in Cybersecurity.

“We hear about cybersecurity every day in the news. It’s not going to go away. We have taken important steps toward creating what we believe will be the first state-wide cybersecurity program for high school students in the nation. These jobs are in high demand and are a good career option for our students,” said Jay Ramsey, the state’s director of Career Technical Education.

For more information, including upcoming career pathway events, contact Vermont Career Pathways Coordinator Oscar Aliaga at oscar.aliaga@vermont.gov.