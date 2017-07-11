A mixed bag for SD Ireland in Legion ball

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

SD Ireland returned to Vermont Legion baseball action on Monday afternoon with a 13-7 loss to the Colchester Cannons.

The loss dropped SD Ireland to 8-10 on the season.

Liam Reiner led the SD Ireland offense with four hits and one RBI, while Chris O’Brien also drove in a run. Hagen Harris added a two-run double.

Kyle Rivers took the loss for SD Ireland, surrendering five runs (one earned) on five hits in four innings of work.

The Cannons, who broke out for seven runs in the fifth inning, produced 13 hits and had five of their players drive in two runs. Pitcher Chase Carey earned the win, allowing six runs on nine hits in four innings work.

SD Ireland 8, Rome Post 24

Tyler Skaflestad drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift SD Ireland to an 8-7 win over Rome Post 24 in the Monsters of the Mohawk tournament on Sunday afternoon in New York.

The walk-off win helped SD Ireland split the doubleheader after a rain-filled week saw four games cancelled.

Hunter Anderson, Jonah Roberts and Skaflestad each had two RBIs for SD Ireland. Anderson, Chris O’Brien and Jacob Murphy each scored twice for the winning team.

Skaflestad also earned the win, pitching one inning of relief. Hank Caswell got the start for SD Ireland, going four innings and giving up four runs on four hits.

Schenectady 7, SD Ireland 2

In the first game of the day, Chris O’Brien’s two RBIs were not enough to help SD Ireland earn a win over host Schenectady.

Starter Collin Vincent took the loss for SD Ireland, allowing six runs (three earned) on six hits in three innings of work. Liam Reiner and Brendan Tivnan each had a hit for SD Ireland, who managed only three hits in the game.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Champlain Valley saw two midfielders earn a spot on the Division I all-state girls lacrosse team.

Lydia Maitland and Bella Rieley each earned a place on the first team for CVU, while Cate Noel (attack), Becca Provost (midfield) and Signy Shumway (defense) were named to the second team. Kelsie Saia and Fiona Love both earned honorable mentions for the Redhawks.

BOYS LACROSSE

The Champlain Valley boys lacrosse team earned quite a few honors when the Vermont Lacrosse Coaches Association released its all-state teams.

Charlie Bernicke was named a U.S. Lacrosse All-American, while Walter Braun was named a VCLA Green and Gold outstanding player. Bernicke (attack) and Braun (midfield) were both named to the Division I first team, with teammate Sam Comai (long-stick mid) also earning a first team berth. Ryan Trus (defense) was named to the D-I second team to wrap up honors for the state champion Redhawks.