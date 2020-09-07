Williston Observer

9/3/2020

September 10, 2020

June 11, 2015

Mikell’s gem, hot bats put CVU into baseball semifinals

By Mal Boright Observer correspondent After two straight hot blowout victories in the postseason title chase, the Champlain Valley Union High baseball team had to chill for a day Tuesday. Its Division
April 6, 2018

Library Notes

The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library is located at 21 Library Lane in Williston, and can be reached at 878-4918. For Youth AFTER-SCHOOL TUESDAYS w Movie: April 10, 2 p.m. A peace-loving bull, mistaken
May 31, 2012

PHOTOS: CVU girls tennis

Courtesy photos The CVU girls tennis team competed in the Vermont State Individual Tournament , a three-day event held in Montpelier. In a draw of 44 of the top high school players, Andrea Joseph (rig
