9/10/2020
September 17, 2020
January 27, 2011
Right to the Point
What happened to compromise? Jan. 27, 2011 By Kayla Purvis The House Republicans did not vote to repeal the health care bill because they thought it would pass in the Senate. They did it because it isRead More
April 3, 2014
CVU academic competitors excel in state events
Observer Staff Report Champlain Valley Union High School scholars have performed well in various end-of-season competitions. DEBATE TEAMS HEADED TO NATIONAL TOURNAMENTS Four CVU students and WillistonRead More
July 7, 2016
Hearing problems? Simplified cell phone options
By Jim Miller Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some basic simplified cellphones for seniors with hearing loss? My 82-year-old father needs to get a new cellphone for occasional calls or emergencieRead More
