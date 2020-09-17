Williston Observer

9/10/2020

September 17, 2020

Related Articles

January 27, 2011

Right to the Point

What happened to compromise? Jan. 27, 2011 By Kayla Purvis The House Republicans did not vote to repeal the health care bill because they thought it would pass in the Senate. They did it because it is
April 3, 2014

CVU academic competitors excel in state events

Observer Staff Report Champlain Valley Union High School scholars have performed well in various end-of-season competitions. DEBATE TEAMS HEADED TO NATIONAL TOURNAMENTS Four CVU students and Williston
July 7, 2016

Hearing problems? Simplified cell phone options

By Jim Miller Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some basic simplified cellphones for seniors with hearing loss? My 82-year-old father needs to get a new cellphone for occasional calls or emergencie
